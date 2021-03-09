Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael Cho Sells 337 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $460.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.