Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

ZEAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

