ZCore (ZCR) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One ZCore token can currently be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $781,176.40 and $13,415.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,055,355 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

