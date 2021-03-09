Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to Hold

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

