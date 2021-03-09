Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Buy

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

FirstService stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,265. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

