Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is $0.00. Roku reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Shares of ROKU opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.33 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

