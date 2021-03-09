Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $210.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $218.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $186.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $941.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $976,800 over the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 146,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,508. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $986.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

