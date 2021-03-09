Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of COR stock opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $2,300,776. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.