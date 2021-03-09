Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post $526.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Cimpress reported sales of $597.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

