Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce sales of $770.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.30 million and the highest is $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,020,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 326,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

