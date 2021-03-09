Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce sales of $770.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.30 million and the highest is $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,020,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 326,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.