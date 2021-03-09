Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NS. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 687,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

