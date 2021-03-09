Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

