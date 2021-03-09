Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,835.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,776 shares of company stock worth $3,781,837. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $19.34 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

