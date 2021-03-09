Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

