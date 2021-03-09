Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,052 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 544,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

