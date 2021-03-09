Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $436.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.79 million to $463.30 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $845.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.