Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

INGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. 150,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.39 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

