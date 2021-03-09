Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

