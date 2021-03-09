Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Twilio reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $16.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Twilio by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.