Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Square reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE SQ opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.43, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

