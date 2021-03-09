Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 1,412,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,160. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 20,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,200 shares of company stock worth $4,079,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 747.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

