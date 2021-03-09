Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gogo.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $3,125,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

