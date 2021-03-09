YIELD App Hits Market Capitalization of $81.98 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $81.98 million and $4.61 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,441,325 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.