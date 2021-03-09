Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

YGR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cormark reissued a na rating and set a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.21.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

