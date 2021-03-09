Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kairus Tarapore Sells 401 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XYL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

