Xponance Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

