Xponance Inc. Purchases 400,313 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,313 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 868,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 253,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,384,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

