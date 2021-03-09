Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

