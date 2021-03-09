Xponance Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,332.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,473.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,347.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

