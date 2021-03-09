Xponance Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $414.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.15 and its 200-day moving average is $394.65. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

