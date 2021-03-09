Xponance Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $364.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.60 and its 200-day moving average is $376.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

