Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,763 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

