XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. XPeng updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

