XPEL (XPEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $60.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

