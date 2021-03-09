XP (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Down 8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.54. 1,250,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,334,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in XP by 71.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in XP by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in XP during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in XP by 28.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

