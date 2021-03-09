Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.35 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

