World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

