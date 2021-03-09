Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 12.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 47,579,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,093,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

WKHS has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

