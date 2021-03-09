William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jamf in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jamf by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.