WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WHF. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

