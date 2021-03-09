Westpac Banking Corp Has $48.81 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.93 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.