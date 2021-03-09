Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

