Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,130 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

ESS stock opened at $264.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.17. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $295.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

