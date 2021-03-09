Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $93.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

