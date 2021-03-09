Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $71.44 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11.

