Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $352.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

