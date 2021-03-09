Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys Shares of 1,860 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 383,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

