Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Equal Weight

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Athene in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Athene by 9.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

