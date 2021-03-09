Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00.

2/23/2021 – Nutanix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 974.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

