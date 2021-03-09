Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM):

3/9/2021 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $377.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $377.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $404.00 to $442.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $440.00.

2/17/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $433.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $392.00 to $429.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.45. The stock had a trading volume of 397,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 68.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 203.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

